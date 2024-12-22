News / World

Gaza ceasefire agreement nearly finalized: Palestinian source

Xinhua
  09:18 UTC+8, 2024-12-22       0
A ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip is imminent, with most of its terms already agreed upon, a senior official from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement said.
Xinhua
  09:18 UTC+8, 2024-12-22       0
Gaza ceasefire agreement nearly finalized: Palestinian source
Reuters

Palestinian houses stand badly damaged during the ongoing Israeli military operation, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip, on December 18, 2024.

A ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip is imminent, with most of its terms already agreed upon, a senior official from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement told Xinhua on Saturday.

The official, who required anonymity, said the proposed agreement outlines a gradual cessation of hostilities and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, with the final deal also including a comprehensive prisoner-for-hostage exchange and a permanent end to the war between Hamas and Israel.

Although some contentious points are still being negotiated, they are not expected to be a major obstacle to reaching a final agreement, added the official.

The source also expressed optimism that the agreement would be finalized before the end of the year, as long as Israel does not impose new conditions.

There is political will from all parties to reach a lasting resolution to the Gaza conflict, which has persisted for over 14 months, according to the official.

The ongoing negotiations, mediated by Egypt and Qatar with the participation of the United States, are based on a plan introduced by the United States in May to end the war, which began on October 7, 2023, after Hamas's attack on southern Israel that resulted in about 1,200 deaths.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     