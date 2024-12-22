4 killed in helicopter crash in Türkiye: media

Four people on board were killed when an air ambulance helicopter crashed after colliding with a hospital building in Turkey's Aegean province of Mugla on Sunday.

The helicopter, owned by the health ministry, lost control due to heavy fog before colliding with the building of the state hospital, the NTV broadcaster reported.

Onboard the helicopter were one pilot, a technical staff member, a doctor, and a health care worker. Preliminary reports indicated that all four were killed, said the report.

The accident occurred during the takeoff, said Mugla Governor Idris Akbiyik.