S. Korea's constitutional court deems Yoon's impeachment notice delivered
13:19 UTC+8, 2024-12-23 0
South Korea's constitutional court said Monday that it deemed the impeachment notice delivered to President Yoon Suk-yeol, who repeatedly defied the delivery, and plans to hold the first preliminary hearing over Yoon's impeachment on Friday as scheduled.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
