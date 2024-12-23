﻿
News / World

Suspect in UnitedHealth CEO's killing faces terrorism charges in New York

Reuters
  20:13 UTC+8, 2024-12-23       0
Luigi Mangione, the man suspected of gunning down UnitedHealth Group chief executive Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street, is due to be arraigned on Monday on state murder charges
Reuters
  20:13 UTC+8, 2024-12-23       0
Suspect in UnitedHealth CEO's killing faces terrorism charges in New York

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealth Group executive Brian Thompson, arrives at a helicopter pad after being extradited from Pennsylvania, in New York, U.S., December 19, 2024.

Luigi Mangione, the man suspected of fatally gunning down UnitedHealth Group UNH.N chief executive Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street, is due to be arraigned on Monday on state murder charges that brand him a terrorist.

At the hearing in New York state court in Manhattan, Mangione is expected to be asked to enter a plea to the 11-count indictment, which includes three murder charges, including murder as an act of terrorism. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Mangione's lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo declined to comment.

It will be the second court appearance in New York for Mangione, 26, since he was arrested at a fast food restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, five days after the brazen, pre-dawn December 4 killing of Thompson outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan where his company was gathering for an investor conference.

Mangione also faces a four-count federal criminal complaint charging him with stalking and killing Thompson. He has not yet been asked to enter a plea to those charges. US Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker ordered Mangione detained at a December 19 presentment on those charges.

The federal charges would make him eligible for the death penalty, should the US Attorney's office in Manhattan decide to pursue it.

The separate federal and state cases will proceed in parallel. The state case is currently expected to go to trial first, federal prosecutors said.

Friedman Agnifilo said at the federal court hearing that the two sets of charges appeared to be based on conflicting theories. The state charges accuse Mangione of intending to "intimidate or coerce a civilian population" and influence policy, while the federal charges accuse him of stalking and killing an individual.

Friedman Agnifilo said the two cases seemed completely different, and she asked prosecutors to clarify whether both would continue. Dominic Gentile, a federal prosecutor, said Thursday's initial appearance was not the appropriate time to address those legal arguments.

According to the federal criminal complaint, the police who arrested Mangione found a notebook that contained several handwritten pages that "express hostility toward the health insurance industry and wealthy executives in particular."

A notebook entry dated October 22 allegedly described an intent to "wack" the chief executive of an insurance company at its investor conference.

While the killing of Thompson has been broadly condemned, Mangione has been feted as a folk hero by some Americans who decry the steep costs of health care and the power held by insurance companies to deny paying for some medical treatments.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     