New York police arrest man for setting subway rider on fire

Xinhua
  13:23 UTC+8, 2024-12-23       0
Police in New York City apprehended a man on Sunday for setting a female subway rider on fire.
Reuters

A man wanted for questioning by the New York Police Department (NYPD), in connection with the death of a woman who was set on fire while she was sleeping on a stationary subway train, is seen in a combination of still images from surveillance video in New York City, US, on December 22, 2024.

Police in New York City apprehended a man on Sunday for setting a female subway rider on fire.

The man walked toward the victim and set her on fire at around 7:30am (12:30pm GMT) as an F train arrived at the last stop of Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station, according to New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch in a press conference.

The victim was pronounced dead after the flames were put out. The suspect remained at the scene and sat on a bench outside the train as the victim burned, said Tisch.

The arrest was made with tips from other subway riders later Sunday.

The names of both the suspect and the victim have not been released. The suspect emigrated from Guatemala to the United States in 2018, according to Joseph Gulotta, the chief of transit for the New York City Police Department.

Investigators do not believe the suspect and the victim knew each other, and the suspect's motivation is still under investigation.

The shocking crime captured widespread attention, highlighting the ongoing problems with crime in New York City's subway system.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
