﻿
News / World

Iran says in consultation with Syria on reopening embassies

Xinhua
  21:17 UTC+8, 2024-12-24       0
Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said that Iran and Syria are engaged in diplomatic consultations on the reopening of their embassies in Damascus and Tehran.
Xinhua
  21:17 UTC+8, 2024-12-24       0
Iran says in consultation with Syria on reopening embassies
AFP

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei holds a weekly press conference in Teheran on Oct 28, 2024.

Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Tuesday that Iran and Syria are engaged in diplomatic consultations on the reopening of their embassies in Damascus and Tehran.

"We are holding diplomatic consultations to reopen the embassies of the two countries," the spokeswoman said during a weekly press conference in the capital Tehran, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Mohajerani said Iran pursued a diplomatic approach toward the reopening of the embassies in the two capitals, adding both sides were ready for it.

Iran emphasizes the need for the formation of a Syrian government based on the votes of the people and for the protection of the Arab country's territorial integrity, she stated.

Mohajerani also stressed the importance of preventing the growth and spread of terrorism to avert any harm to Syria and its neighboring states.

In remarks on December 17, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the reopening of the country's embassy in Syria was on the agenda.

He added certain requirements have to be met for the reopening, including ensuring the security of the diplomatic mission and its staff, emphasizing, "Once the necessary security and political ground is prepared, Iran will reopen its embassy."

A militant alliance led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group waged a major military operation from northern Syria on November 27. It swept southwards, captured the capital Damascus, and overthrew former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government within 12 days.

On December 8, the Syrian militant groups stormed Iran's embassy in Damascus, which had been vacated before the attack.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     