Former US President Bill Clinton hospitalized after developing fever

Former US President Bill Clinton on Monday was hospitalized in Washington, DC, after developing a fever, his Deputy Chief of Staff Angel Urena said on social media platform X.

"President Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever," Urena said.

"He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving," Urena continued.

Since leaving office, Clinton has faced multiple health concerns over the years. In 2004, he had a quadruple bypass surgery — a type of heart surgery — at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. In 2010, he returned to the same hospital for another heart procedure. In 2021, he was hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center in California for six days due to a urological infection.

Clinton, 78, served as the 42nd president of the United States from 1993 to 2001. His presidency was characterized by economic prosperity, featuring robust growth and a budget surplus. However, his time in office was also overshadowed by personal scandals, particularly the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Clinton is married to Hillary Clinton, who served as the first lady during his presidency and later became a US Senator and Secretary of State. In 2016, she ran as the Democratic candidate for president but was defeated by Donald Trump.