News / World

Former US President Bill Clinton hospitalized after developing fever

Xinhua
  09:05 UTC+8, 2024-12-24       0
Former US President Bill Clinton on Monday was hospitalized in Washington, DC, after developing a fever.
Xinhua
  09:05 UTC+8, 2024-12-24       0

Former US President Bill Clinton on Monday was hospitalized in Washington, DC, after developing a fever, his Deputy Chief of Staff Angel Urena said on social media platform X.

"President Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever," Urena said.

"He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving," Urena continued.

Since leaving office, Clinton has faced multiple health concerns over the years. In 2004, he had a quadruple bypass surgery — a type of heart surgery — at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. In 2010, he returned to the same hospital for another heart procedure. In 2021, he was hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center in California for six days due to a urological infection.

Clinton, 78, served as the 42nd president of the United States from 1993 to 2001. His presidency was characterized by economic prosperity, featuring robust growth and a budget surplus. However, his time in office was also overshadowed by personal scandals, particularly the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Clinton is married to Hillary Clinton, who served as the first lady during his presidency and later became a US Senator and Secretary of State. In 2016, she ran as the Democratic candidate for president but was defeated by Donald Trump.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     