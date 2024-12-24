Russia sentences US man to 15 years in jail for espionage
A Moscow court has sentenced American citizen Gene Spector to 15 years in prison for espionage, RIA Novosti reported Tuesday.
The 15-year sentence includes two years from a previous conviction for mediating a large-scale bribe involving an assistant of the former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich.
The court also upheld a fine of 14 million rubles (140,000 US dollars) from the earlier verdict.
