S. Korea's Democratic Party to launch impeachment of prime minister
09:00 UTC+8, 2024-12-24 0
Floor leader of South Korea's main liberal opposition Democratic Party said his party will launch an impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.
09:00 UTC+8, 2024-12-24 0
Floor leader of South Korea's main liberal opposition Democratic Party said in a televised party meeting Wednesday that his party will launch an impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo who became an acting president following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports