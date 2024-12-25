﻿
US Hawaii volcano spews 260-foot lava fountains in dramatic eruption

A volcano in the US state of Hawaii has fired fountains of lava some 260 feet into the air in a dramatic eruption on the Big Island.
Lava erupts from vents on the west part of the caldera wall, feeding lava flows that cover the area of Halemaʻumaʻu crater during a new eruption within the summit caldera Kaluapele, which began early at the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, US, on December 23, 2024.

A volcano in the US state of Hawaii has fired fountains of lava some 260 feet into the air in a dramatic eruption on the Big Island, filling its crater with the glowing molten rock.

The latest eruption of Kilauea volcano, one of the most active in the world, began early Monday and was limited to a closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, according to a local observatory of the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to the USGS, the volcano fired out partially molten "lava bombs" from its vents, fragments of lava measuring wider than 2.5 inches that are ejected in explosive eruptions, along with the fountains measuring up to 262 feet.

The volcanic eruption ejected a plume of gas including sulfur dioxide and fine volcanic particles that reached up to 8,000 feet altitude, which the USGS said on Monday was the primary concern.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
