Pakistani airstrikes kill 51 in Afghanistan: Afghan caretaker gov't

At least 51 people, including women and children, were killed in airstrikes by the Pakistani military in the border regions of eastern Afghanistan's Paktika province on Tuesday night, Afghan government's deputy spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said on Wednesday.

"Last night, in the bombardment in Barmal district, Paktika province, 51 people were killed and six others injured," Fitrat told Xinhua.

Several residential houses have been destroyed during the strikes, Fitrat added.