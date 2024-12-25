Israel intercepts missile from Yemen, says army

Israel's air defense systems on Wednesday intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, the Israeli military said in a statement.

The projectile "was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory," the military said.

Sirens sounded across central Israel "due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception," it added.

Magen David Adom, Israel's emergency service, said that it had treated at least nine people who were injured on their way to shelters.

For the fifth time in a week, millions of Israelis were sent to shelters as Houthi militants in Yemen launched a missile attack, the Israel Defense Forces said in a post on X.

Houthi forces have launched sporadic missile and drone attacks on Israel since October last year, citing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Israel has retaliated with several large-scale airstrikes, the most recent of which occurred last week.