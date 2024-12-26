Person found dead in wheel well on United Airlines flight at Hawaii airport

News / World

A person was found dead in the wheel well of a United Airlines plane after it landed at an airport in US Hawaii on Christmas Eve, according to the company and local news outlets.
"Upon arrival at Kahului airport in Maui on Tuesday, a body was found in the wheel well of one of the main landing gears on a United aircraft," the company said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that it is working with law enforcement authorities on the investigation.

The company said it is still not clear how or when the person accessed the wheel well, noting that the wheel well was only accessible from outside of the plane.

The body was reportedly discovered on a Boeing 787-10 aircraft departed from Chicago's O'Hare airport.

The Maui Police Department is currently conducting an active investigation regarding the deceased individual discovered, reported local news outlet Hawaii News Now.

Officials said operations at the airport are normal and not affected by this incident, according to the report.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
