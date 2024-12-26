﻿
News / World

Japan Airlines' system restores after cyberattack

  17:38 UTC+8, 2024-12-26       0
Japan Airlines said Thursday that its network system has been restored after a cyberattack earlier in the day disrupted luggage services and delayed some flights.
Japan Airlines said Thursday that its network system has been restored after a cyberattack earlier in the day disrupted luggage services and delayed some flights.

JAL said tickets sales for both domestic and international flights have now been resumed after a temporary halt, adding that no personal information was leaked and no damage was caused by computer viruses.

The network disruption occurred at 7:24 am local time, causing problems with baggage check-ins and delays for a dozen flights at several Japanese airports, the airline said.

At 8:56 am local time, JAL blocked the data transmission device that was causing the system failure, it added.

JAL told police that it may have been the victim of a distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS attack, in which networks are overwhelmed by massive amounts of data from multiple sources over a short period, according to investigative sources.

The company said it was working to counteract the cyberattack and determine its source.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
