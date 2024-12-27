News / World

S. Korean finance minister to assume acting presidency following Han Duck-soo's impeachment

Xinhua
  17:38 UTC+8, 2024-12-27       0
South Korea's Minister of Economy and Finance Choi Sang-mok is set to begin his scheduled duties as acting president on Friday.
Xinhua
  17:38 UTC+8, 2024-12-27       0

South Korea's Minister of Economy and Finance Choi Sang-mok is set to begin his scheduled duties as acting president on Friday, Yonhap news agency reported, citing his office.

Choi, also the deputy prime minister for economic affairs, is poised to assume the role following the suspension of acting president Han Duck-soo's duties, after the opposition-controlled National Assembly passed a motion to impeach Han earlier Friday, the report said.

The Finance Ministry said Choi plans to have a meeting with Han, followed by a phone call with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and order instructions to the government ministers, the report said.

The acting president is also scheduled to deliver a written address to the public and convene the National Security Council, the report added, citing the ministry.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     