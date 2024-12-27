S. Korean finance minister to assume acting presidency following Han Duck-soo's impeachment

South Korea's Minister of Economy and Finance Choi Sang-mok is set to begin his scheduled duties as acting president on Friday, Yonhap news agency reported, citing his office.

Choi, also the deputy prime minister for economic affairs, is poised to assume the role following the suspension of acting president Han Duck-soo's duties, after the opposition-controlled National Assembly passed a motion to impeach Han earlier Friday, the report said.

The Finance Ministry said Choi plans to have a meeting with Han, followed by a phone call with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and order instructions to the government ministers, the report said.

The acting president is also scheduled to deliver a written address to the public and convene the National Security Council, the report added, citing the ministry.