News / World

Azerbaijan Airlines suspends flights to several Russian cities

Xinhua
  21:09 UTC+8, 2024-12-27       0
Azerbaijan Airlines announced on Friday a suspension of flights from Baku to several Russian cities, effective Saturday.
Xinhua
  21:09 UTC+8, 2024-12-27       0

Azerbaijan Airlines announced on Friday a suspension of flights from Baku to several Russian cities, effective Saturday.

The decision, made by Azerbaijan's State Civil Aviation Agency, aims to mitigate potential risks to flight safety, the airline's press service confirmed.

A preliminary investigation into the crash in Kazakhstan of an Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines indicated external physical and technical interference as a contributing factor.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Embraer
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     