19 Pakistani soldiers, 3 Afghan civilians killed in clashes between Afghan, Pakistani border forces

Heavy clashes erupted between Afghan and Pakistani border forces at border crossing points, killing 19 Pakistani soldiers and three Afghan civilians, local media reported on Saturday.

The fierce clashes are ongoing in eastern Afghanistan's Khost and Paktia provinces bordering Pakistan, TOLOnews reported, quoting a source from the Ministry of National Defense.

Afghan border forces have set on fire several Pakistani military posts in the Ali Shir district of Khost province and captured two Pakistani posts in the Dand-e-Patan district of Paktia province, it said.

Three Afghan civilians lost their lives due to mortar shells fired by Pakistani soldiers in the Dand-e-Patan district, the source added.

The clashes took place following airstrikes carried out by Pakistani troops in Paktika province on Tuesday night that killed 51 people, including women and children.

Source: Xinhua
