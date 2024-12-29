28 people killed at S. Korea's airplane crash while landing
09:43 UTC+8, 2024-12-29 0
At least 28 people were killed in an airplane crash that occurred on Sunday at an airport in southwest South Korea, according to Yonhap news agency and local broadcaster YTN.
09:43 UTC+8, 2024-12-29 0
At least 28 people were killed in an airplane crash that occurred on Sunday at an airport in southwest South Korea, according to Yonhap news agency and local broadcaster YTN.
The plane had 175 passengers and six crew members onboard.
The airplane collided with the outer wall of the airport while landing.
Source: SHINE Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports