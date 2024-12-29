﻿
News / World

Turkey targets more Chinese tourists by 2025, promoting new horizons

Xinhua
  22:47 UTC+8, 2024-12-29       0
Turkey is drawing increasing numbers of Chinese tourists to iconic sites like Cappadocia and Ephesus, while also promoting lesser-known treasures such as the Black Sea coast.
Xinhua
  22:47 UTC+8, 2024-12-29       0

Turkey is drawing increasing numbers of Chinese tourists to iconic sites like Cappadocia, Pamukkale, and Ephesus, while also promoting lesser-known treasures such as the Black Sea coast.

Efforts led by the Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency and regional travel agencies are underway to promote new tourist destinations, according to Irfan Karsli, head of Ligarba Tourism Agency.

At the forefront of these efforts is the Eastern Black Sea region, which stands out for its rich cuisine, Roman ruins, and natural beauty.

"Plans include organizing familiarization trips and tours for Chinese travel agents, with a particular focus on Trabzon in the Black Sea region," Karsli said.

Fatma Sahin, the mayor of Turkey's southeastern Gaziantep province's central municipality, also promoted her city's UNESCO-recognized gastronomy at an event earlier this month.

Bertan Oner, CEO and founder of Hotelz, Turkey's first online travel agency, highlighted how the rise of the Z generation in China is driving a new wave of eager travelers.

"They want to experience the new places they've seen on social media firsthand," Oner told Xinhua.

Turkey welcomed 381,200 Chinese visitors in the first 11 months of 2024, a 70.88 percent increase year-on-year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     