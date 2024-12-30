﻿
Former US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Former US President Jimmy Carter died at 100 at his home in Plains, southern US state of Georgia, on Sunday, his son Chip Carter confirmed.
Former US President Jimmy Carter meets Aviva and Noam Shalit (not seen), parents of abducted Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, in Jerusalem on April 13, 2008.

Jimmy Carter, who served as the 39th president of the United States from 1977 to 1981, died on Sunday at the age of 100, the Carter Center confirmed.

"Our founder, former US President Jimmy Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia," the center announced on social media X, formerly known as Twitter.

During Carter's presidency, in December 1978, China and the United States issued the Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the People's Republic of China and the United States of America. On January 1, 1979, the two countries officially established diplomatic relations.

Carter signed the Panama Canal Treaties in 1977 which restored Panama's full jurisdiction over the Panama Canal Zone starting from 2000 and guaranteed its neutrality. He also witnessed the inking of the Camp David Accords, which were signed by then-Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and then-Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin in 1978.

Since leaving the presidency, Carter and his wife established the non-governmental organization Carter Center.

Carter was born on October 1, 1924, in the southeastern US state of Georgia. His father was a farmer who owned large areas of peanut land.

Carter and his wife Rosalynn, who died in November 2023, had been married for 77 years, making them the longest-married presidential couple in US history.

Carter was the country's longest-living former president.

Source: Xinhua
