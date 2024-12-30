﻿
News / World

Vietnam's birth rate hits record low in 2024

Xinhua
  17:41 UTC+8, 2024-12-30       0
Vietnam's birth rate hit a record low in 2024 with the total fertility rate dropping to just 1.91 children per woman, marking the third consecutive year below replacement level.
Xinhua
  17:41 UTC+8, 2024-12-30       0

Vietnam's birth rate hit a record low in 2024 with the total fertility rate dropping to just 1.91 children per woman, marking the third consecutive year below replacement level, Vietnam News Agency cited the Vietnam Population Authority under the Ministry of Health on Monday.

The decline in birth rates has been steady over the past few years: from 2.11 children per woman in 2021 to 2.01 in 2022, and further down to 1.96 in 2023, said the report.

According to Pham Vu Hoang, deputy director of the authority, Vietnam's population could begin to shrink after 2054 if the low fertility rate persists.

Projections indicate a potential annual population decline of 0.04 percent between 2054 and 2059 and 0.18 percent between 2064 and 2069, equating to an average loss of 200,000 people per year. By contrast, maintaining the replacement-level birthrate allows a slight annual growth of 0.17 percent, adding approximately 200,000 people per year, he said.

The Ministry of Health is drafting the Population Law which is expected to be submitted to the National Assembly in 2025.

The draft law proposes measures to maintain the 2.1 replacement fertility level including abolishing penalties for having a third child, encouraging women to get married before the age of 30 and have two children before the age of 35.

Vietnam became the third most populous country in Southeast Asia and the 15th-most populous country in the world when its population surpassed 100 million in 2023.

The Southeast Asian country began the population golden period in 2007 after formally reaching the replacement fertility in 2006.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     