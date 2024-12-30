﻿
News / World

S. Korea's passenger jet returns following take-off over landing gear issue

Xinhua
  09:36 UTC+8, 2024-12-30       0
A South Korean passenger jet returned to the airport of departure following take-off Monday over the same landing gear issue that led a passenger jet to crash while landing Sunday.
Xinhua
  09:36 UTC+8, 2024-12-30       0

A South Korean passenger jet returned to the airport of departure following take-off Monday over the same landing gear issue that led a passenger jet to crash while landing Sunday, according to Yonhap news agency.

The Jeju Air flight 7C101 departed from Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul for the southern resort island of Jeju at 6:37am local time (9:37pm GMT Sunday).

A landing gear issue was found shortly after it took off. The Boeing 737-800 returned to the Gimpo airport at 7:25am local time after informing the 161 passengers on board.

A separate Boeing 737-800 passenger jet of the Jeju Air crashed while landing at Muan International Airport, around 290 km southwest of Seoul, on the previous day.

Because of the estimated landing gear failure, the airplane landed without wheels, skidded off runway and crashed into the outer wall of the runway, with its fuselage broken apart and catching fire.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     