S. Korea's passenger jet returns following take-off over landing gear issue

A South Korean passenger jet returned to the airport of departure following take-off Monday over the same landing gear issue that led a passenger jet to crash while landing Sunday, according to Yonhap news agency.

The Jeju Air flight 7C101 departed from Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul for the southern resort island of Jeju at 6:37am local time (9:37pm GMT Sunday).

A landing gear issue was found shortly after it took off. The Boeing 737-800 returned to the Gimpo airport at 7:25am local time after informing the 161 passengers on board.

A separate Boeing 737-800 passenger jet of the Jeju Air crashed while landing at Muan International Airport, around 290 km southwest of Seoul, on the previous day.

Because of the estimated landing gear failure, the airplane landed without wheels, skidded off runway and crashed into the outer wall of the runway, with its fuselage broken apart and catching fire.