﻿
News / World

Appeals court upholds verdict in Trump sexual abuse case

AFP
  10:45 UTC+8, 2024-12-31       0
A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a jury verdict ordering President-elect Donald Trump to pay US$5 million for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.
AFP
  10:45 UTC+8, 2024-12-31       0

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a jury verdict ordering President-elect Donald Trump to pay US$5 million for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.

A New York jury found after a nine-day civil trial last year that the former president had sexually abused Carroll at a Manhattan department store in 1996.

Trump was ordered to pay US$2 million for sexual abuse and another US$3 million for defaming Carroll, a former advice columnist for Elle magazine.

Trump denied the allegations and appealed the verdict on the grounds that two other women who said Trump had sexually assaulted them too should not have been allowed to testify.

The three-judge panel of the Second US Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed.

"We conclude that Mr. Trump has not demonstrated that the district court erred in any of the challenged rulings," they said.

"Further, he has not carried his burden to show that any claimed error or combination of claimed errors affected his substantial rights as required to warrant a new trial."

Carroll was awarded US$83 million by another jury in a separate case she brought against Trump.

He has appealed that verdict and Steven Cheung, a Trump spokesman, said the Republican would lodge a further appeal against the US$5 million damages awarded in the sexual abuse and defamation case.

"The American People have re-elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate," Cheung said in a statement.

"They demand an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and a swift dismissal of all of the Witch Hunts, including the Democrat-funded Carroll Hoax, which will continue to be appealed," he said.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     