Gazprom stops gas transit through Ukraine as agreements expire
15:01 UTC+8, 2025-01-01 0
Russian energy giant Gazprom said that it has stopped gas supply for transit through Ukraine due to expiration of key agreements and the lack of renewal by the Ukrainian side.
15:01 UTC+8, 2025-01-01 0
Russian energy giant Gazprom said Wednesday that it has stopped gas supply for transit through Ukraine due to expiration of key agreements and the lack of renewal by the Ukrainian side.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports