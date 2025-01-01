10 dead, 30 injured as car hits crowd in US New Orleans
21:17 UTC+8, 2025-01-01 0
Ten people died and 30 others were injured after a car plowed into New Year's Eve revelers in New Orleans, southern US state of Louisiana, media reported on Wednesday.
21:17 UTC+8, 2025-01-01 0
Ten people died and 30 others were injured after a car plowed into New Year's Eve revelers in New Orleans, southern US state of Louisiana, media reported on Wednesday.
NOLA Ready, the city's emergency preparedness agency, advised people to stay away from the area.
New Orleans police said they were responding to the incident.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports