China and Serbia: the making of 'steel friends'

It might not be a coincidence that the China-CEEC Cooperation and the Belt and Road Initiative were introduced shortly after the World Expo in Shanghai in 2010, where China hosted the whole world. This definitely boosted China's confidence and readiness for a new phase of "Going Out." For CEEC, which were still reeling from the debt crisis in Europe around that time, as many observers have noticed, a diversification of partners was a wise move. After all, optimism for a globalized world and its many benefits was still largely held up back then.

What couldn't have gone unnoticed in this part of Europe and beyond in the past decade is the increasing presence of China, primarily framed by the Cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) and China's Belt and Road Initiative. The interactions between China and CEEC signify a "circumstantial regionalism," in the words of scholar Emilian Kavalski, who has explained that it differs from the traditional modality of regionalization of proximate states by revealing a "mutual commitment and interest in maintaining the interaction for the long term."

Among all the countries in the region, Serbia has the strongest economy and the largest population (of 6.6 million), but it nonetheless shares the same woes of those in its neighborhood – a shrinking population, brain drain and a relatively high unemployment rate.

With ancient Orthodox and Catholic churches, mosques and synagogues neighboring each other as living evidence of its multi-ethnic history, the part of the Southeast Europe commonly known as the Balkans truly seems to be a "bridge" between the East and the West, a beloved metaphor illustrative of both its geographical location and various cultural influences over the centuries.

Serbia undoubtedly stood out in its bilateral cooperation with China on both platforms, which has been marked by constant high-level visits, numerous agreements and a number of high-profile investment projects delivered over the years. Contrary to what the buzzword "steel friendship" or alternatively "traditional friendship" between Serbia and China might conjure in people's minds, as scholar Jelena Gledić has shown, what could be described as a friendship between the two countries is rather nascent. The buzzword itself probably holds a reference only to the steel mill in Smederevo being run by a Chinese company since 2016.



Of course, it doesn't disqualify the fact that Chinese people do feel that they share some important historical memories with Serbian people.

Memories aside, what has sustained the momentum of bilateral cooperation between Serbia and China, according to Kavalski's theoretical framework, is mutual interest. In this regard, the criticism of China being the largest source of trade deficit of Serbia ignores the fact that while Serbia imported 100 times more goods in value from China than its export to the same country in 2014, it imported only 4 times more in 2023. According to the Statistical Office of Serbia, the country exported 88 times more goods in value to China in 2023 than in 2014, when its exports to the largest Asian economy was merely US$14 million.

China, which has become the largest FDI source for Serbia in the past few years, has also been a key job creator for the country. As Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said in 2023, the Smederevo steel mill alone has "secured bread" for 5,000 families. Meanwhile, China has been enabled to demonstrate its world-leading expertise in infrastructure construction through various projects in Serbia ranging from transportation to waste water treatment and more recently also its green technologies.

Apart from all that, as is obvious to many, an inalienable factor in forging the "steel link" between Serbia and China is their shared interest in defending their territorial integrity.

What makes Chinese cherish their friendship with Serbia is how the Balkan country, despite enormous pressure from its Western partners, still sees China as a pillar in its foreign relations. What makes the pressure seem hysterical sometimes is that Serbia has been keeping up, if not expanding, its relations with Western countries and has never turned away from its EU accession path.

Take for example the deal signed between Serbia and the European Union in July 2024 to tap Europe's largest reserve of lithium in western Serbia, which is to be mined by the British-Australian multinational Rio Tinto. Also telltale is the fact that Germany and the EU remain the largest trade partner of Serbia, with the trade volume between the former and Serbia about 40 percent larger than that between China and the Balkan country as of 2023. To provide a footnote to the constant "debt trap" theory about the economic cooperation between Serbia and China, international financial organizations remain the largest creditors to Serbia to this day.

Considering Serbia's eventual EU accession, the mutual visa exemption and free trade agreement between Serbia and China might be halted at some point in the future, but the ongoing episode of a special friendship spanning 7,000 kilometers will definitely leave indelible traces in the history of both countries, and their peoples.

(The author is a researcher at the Institute of Global and Area Studies of Capital Normal University.)