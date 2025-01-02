11 wounded in mass shooting outside nightclub in New York

At least 11 people were injured overnight in a mass shooting outside a nightclub in the Queens borough of New York City, according to local media reports citing police and informed sources.

The shooting occurred near the Amazura nightclub just before 11:20pm on Wednesday local time, said the reports. All victims were transported to nearby hospitals, with none reported to be in critical condition.

Police are currently searching for a gray Infiniti in connection with the shooting, reports said.