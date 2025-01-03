S. Korea's CIO says executing arrest warrant for President Yoon impossible given current circumstances
South Korea's Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials said on Friday the execution of an arrest warrant against impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol was impossible because the presidential security service refused to cooperate.
Considering the current circumstances, the CIO was calling on acting President Choi Sang-mok to order the presidential security service to cooperate with the execution of the arrest warrant, the agency said.