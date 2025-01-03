﻿
News / World

S. Korea's CIO says executing arrest warrant for President Yoon impossible given current circumstances

Xinhua
  18:03 UTC+8, 2025-01-03       0
South Korea's CIO said the execution of an arrest warrant against impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol was impossible because the presidential security service refused to cooperate.
Xinhua
  18:03 UTC+8, 2025-01-03       0
S. Korea's CIO says executing arrest warrant for President Yoon impossible given current circumstances
Reuters

Anti-Yoon protesters clash with police officers as they march towards impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's official residence, after investigators were unable to execute an arrest warrant on Friday for Yoon according to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, in Seoul, South Korea, January 3, 2025.

South Korea's Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials said on Friday the execution of an arrest warrant against impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol was impossible because the presidential security service refused to cooperate.

Considering the current circumstances, the CIO was calling on acting President Choi Sang-mok to order the presidential security service to cooperate with the execution of the arrest warrant, the agency said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     