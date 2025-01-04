Myanmar pardons about 6,000 prisoners to mark Independence Day
Myanmar's State Administration Council on Saturday pardoned approximately 6,000 prisoners to mark the country's 77th Independence Day anniversary, according to the council's orders.
The pardoned prisoners included 5,864 from Myanmar and 180 from other countries, the orders said. The council also reduced some prisoners' sentences, it added.
Last year, more than 9,000 prisoners were granted amnesty on the country's 76th Independence Day anniversary.