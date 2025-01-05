﻿
News / World

At least 184 killed in Israeli airstrikes, shelling on Gaza in 3 days: Hamas

Xinhua
  08:33 UTC+8, 2025-01-05       0
The Hamas-run Gaza media office said on Saturday evening that the Israeli army carried out 94 airstrikes and shelling on the Gaza Strip over the past 72 hours, killing 184 people.
Xinhua
  08:33 UTC+8, 2025-01-05       0
At least 184 killed in Israeli airstrikes, shelling on Gaza in 3 days: Hamas
Reuters

Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on houses, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City, on January 4, 2025.

The Hamas-run Gaza media office said on Saturday evening that the Israeli army carried out 94 airstrikes and shelling on the Gaza Strip over the past 72 hours, killing 184 people.

In its statement, the office described the escalation as "dangerous and brutal," targeting unarmed civilians and residential areas, particularly in Gaza City.

It added that many of the victims, either killed or injured, remained trapped under rubble, with damaged infrastructure obstructing their recovery and access to hospitals.

Palestinian Civil Defense officials in Gaza confirmed that Israeli airstrikes had intensified violently over the past three days, which local residents have described as an extraordinarily difficult period.

The statement held the Israeli army fully responsible for these "horrific crimes" and also criticized the US administration for providing Israel with weapons and political support.

It called on the international community and the UN Security Council to uphold their legal and moral obligations by dispatching independent investigative teams to document these "heinous crimes" and ensure accountability for the perpetrators.

The intensified Israeli airstrikes on Gaza began Thursday morning after Defense Minister Israel Katz warned on Wednesday of using "unprecedented force" if Hamas did not release hostages and cease firing rockets at Israel.

Since the outbreak of hostilities on October 7, 2023, Israel has been engaged in a large-scale military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, which, according to Gaza's health authorities, has resulted in over 45,000 Palestinian deaths. The war was triggered by a Hamas attack on southern Israel that killed over 1,200 Israelis and led to the abduction of roughly 250 hostages.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     