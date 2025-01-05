At least 184 killed in Israeli airstrikes, shelling on Gaza in 3 days: Hamas

The Hamas-run Gaza media office said on Saturday evening that the Israeli army carried out 94 airstrikes and shelling on the Gaza Strip over the past 72 hours, killing 184 people.

In its statement, the office described the escalation as "dangerous and brutal," targeting unarmed civilians and residential areas, particularly in Gaza City.

It added that many of the victims, either killed or injured, remained trapped under rubble, with damaged infrastructure obstructing their recovery and access to hospitals.

Palestinian Civil Defense officials in Gaza confirmed that Israeli airstrikes had intensified violently over the past three days, which local residents have described as an extraordinarily difficult period.

The statement held the Israeli army fully responsible for these "horrific crimes" and also criticized the US administration for providing Israel with weapons and political support.

It called on the international community and the UN Security Council to uphold their legal and moral obligations by dispatching independent investigative teams to document these "heinous crimes" and ensure accountability for the perpetrators.

The intensified Israeli airstrikes on Gaza began Thursday morning after Defense Minister Israel Katz warned on Wednesday of using "unprecedented force" if Hamas did not release hostages and cease firing rockets at Israel.

Since the outbreak of hostilities on October 7, 2023, Israel has been engaged in a large-scale military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, which, according to Gaza's health authorities, has resulted in over 45,000 Palestinian deaths. The war was triggered by a Hamas attack on southern Israel that killed over 1,200 Israelis and led to the abduction of roughly 250 hostages.