S. Korea's CIO entrusts police with execution of warrant to arrest Yoon

South Korea's anti-corruption investigative agency said Monday that it entrusted the police with the task of executing a warrant to arrest the impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) said that it sent an official document on Sunday night to leave the arrest warrant execution to the discretion of the National Office of Investigation (NOI).

The CIO and the NOI investigated Yoon's martial law imposition together with the defense ministry's investigation headquarters.

The CIO investigators and police officers attempted to arrest the impeached president in the presidential residence on January 3, but it failed as the presidential security service blocked the execution of the arrest warrant that was issued by a Seoul court. The warrant was scheduled to be valid for a week until Monday.

The impeachment motion against Yoon was passed in the National Assembly on December 14 last year and was delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's presidential power is suspended.

Yoon, who was named by investigative agencies as a suspected ringleader on insurrection charge, declared a martial law on the night of December 3, which was revoked by the National Assembly hours later.