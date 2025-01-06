News / World

Canadian PM Trudeau likely to resign this week: report

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is likely to announce his resignation this week as he faces mounting dissent within his Liberal Party, newspaper The Globe and Mail reported Sunday.

Citing three anonymous sources knowledgeable of internal party matters, the Globe said Trudeau's announcement could come as early as Monday.

The announcement would likely come before a national Liberal Party caucus on Wednesday, according to the Globe's sources.

It remained unclear if Trudeau would remain in an interim capacity while the Liberal Party sought new leadership, the Globe reported.

Trudeau swept to power in 2015 and led the Liberals to two more ballot box victories in 2019 and 2021.

But he now trails his main rival, Conservative Pierre Poilievre, by 20 points in public opinion polls.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
