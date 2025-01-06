Top diplomats of S. Korea, US hold talks in Seoul

Top diplomats of South Korea and the United States held talks in Seoul Monday to reaffirm their alliance following the impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul told a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that they reaffirmed no gap in the South Korea-US alliance, saying the efforts for the alliance will continue under any government both in the United States and South Korea.

Cho noted that the two allies will continue to move forward by closely coordinating all policies and steps in solidarity after the inauguration of the Donald Trump administration.

Blinken arrived here Sunday, becoming the first high-level US official to visit the Asian nation after the impeachment of Yoon last month over his short-lived martial law imposition.

Regarding the impeachment, the US diplomat reiterated the US confidence in South Korea's democratic resilience, reaffirming the unwavering US support for the South Korean people and the country.