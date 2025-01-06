﻿
News / World

Top diplomats of S. Korea, US hold talks in Seoul

Xinhua
  18:22 UTC+8, 2025-01-06       0
Top diplomats of South Korea and the United States held talks in Seoul Monday to reaffirm their alliance following the impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.
Xinhua
  18:22 UTC+8, 2025-01-06       0
Top diplomats of S. Korea, US hold talks in Seoul
AP

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, greets South Korea's Foreign Minister Tae-yul Cho as they arrive for the family photo at the G7 of foreign Ministers in Fiuggi, some 70 kilometers south-east of Rome, Nov. 26, 2024.

Top diplomats of South Korea and the United States held talks in Seoul Monday to reaffirm their alliance following the impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul told a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that they reaffirmed no gap in the South Korea-US alliance, saying the efforts for the alliance will continue under any government both in the United States and South Korea.

Cho noted that the two allies will continue to move forward by closely coordinating all policies and steps in solidarity after the inauguration of the Donald Trump administration.

Blinken arrived here Sunday, becoming the first high-level US official to visit the Asian nation after the impeachment of Yoon last month over his short-lived martial law imposition.

Regarding the impeachment, the US diplomat reiterated the US confidence in South Korea's democratic resilience, reaffirming the unwavering US support for the South Korean people and the country.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     