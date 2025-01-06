US Congress to certify Trump's election victory amid legacy of Jan. 6 riot

News / World

The US Congress will officially confirm Donald Trump as the winner of the 2024 presidential election on Monday, four years after his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the previous election result.

According to the election procedure, US lawmakers will gather for a joint session of Congress on Monday to count the Electoral College votes cast in the election, which is the final step in certifying Republican President-elect Trump's victory over his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

The meeting falls on January 6, the exact date when thousands of Trump's supporters violently broke into the Capitol building four years ago, which interrupted the certifying process of the 2020 presidential election and prompted hundreds of lawmakers to evacuate in panic.

More than 1,500 individuals have been charged with federal crimes over the riot, according to the latest data.

Many Americans have expressed their concerns about post-election violence. According to a Scripps News/Ipsos poll, more than six in 10 Americans said violence after 2024 Election Day is "very likely" or "somewhat likely."

