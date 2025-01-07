Damascus airport sees 1st Qatar flight in 13 years after leadership change

Damascus International Airport received its first civilian flight from Doha on Tuesday, marking the first arrival from Qatar in 13 years, according to airport officials.

The resumption of the route, suspended due to strained relations under Syria's previous leadership, came just weeks after the leadership's collapse in December, signaling a possible thaw in ties between the new Syrian government and Doha.

Further details on subsequent flights or expanded service schedules were not immediately available.

In the wake of the December downfall of Bashar al-Assad's leadership, Syria's new Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaybani traveled to Doha, where he met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The two sides described the talks as "thorough and extensive" and underscored a shared roadmap for Syria's reconstruction and transition.