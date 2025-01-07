News / World

Japan actor fired from beer ad after drunken escapade

A popular Japanese actor hired to be the wholesome face of a low-alcohol beer has been fired after getting drunk and breaking into his neighbor's home, officials said.
Drinks giant Asahi Breweries booked Ryo Yoshizawa, who one fashion magazine said has "national treasure-class handsomeness", for a commercial for its 3.5-percent Super Dry Dry Crystal beer.

But the 30-year-old, one of Japan's most popular actors, returned home on December 30 perhaps having consumed something stronger.

Yoshizawa was "drunk" and "accidently made his way into an apartment room next to his," his talent agency Amuse said in a statement Monday.

"I've lost my memories. I think I just went in without asking because I wanted to use the bathroom," Yoshizawa was quoted by local media as telling police.

"We have decided to terminate our contract" with Yoshizawa, Asahi Group Holdings spokesperson Shiori Shimizu told AFP Tuesday.

"As an alcohol beverage company, we consider his actions unacceptable", Shimizu said.

"We will no longer use him in our future advertisements," she added.

Yoshizawa apologised to his surprised neighbour for the "major trouble he caused", Amuse said, adding that the actor already vacated the apartment.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
