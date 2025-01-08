News / World

Former US President Jimmy Carter's body arrives in capital

Xinhua
  07:30 UTC+8, 2025-01-08       0
The body of former US President Jimmy Carter, who recently passed away at the age of 100, arrived in Washington, DC on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  07:30 UTC+8, 2025-01-08       0

The body of former US President Jimmy Carter, who recently passed away at the age of 100, arrived in Washington, DC on Tuesday.

A presidential jet departed from Atlanta, Georgia, earlier in the day and landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, just outside the capital, Tuesday afternoon.

Carter's coffin was then loaded into a presidential hearse and transported to the US Navy Memorial on Pennsylvania Avenue, before being taken to the US Capitol.

A memorial service is scheduled to be held in the Capitol Rotunda, with eulogies to be delivered by Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader John Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Carter's family, as well as several surviving members of Carter's presidential Cabinet, are expected to attend the service.

Carter's casket will be placed in the Rotunda and will be open to public viewing starting from later Tuesday. His body will lie in state until Thursday morning, when a service will be held for him at the Washington National Cathedral.

US President Joe Biden previously declared January 9, 2025 as a National Day of Mourning throughout the United States for the former president.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     