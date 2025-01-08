Austrian FM to serve as interim chancellor, local media says

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg will serve as the country's interim chancellor following Karl Nehammer's recent resignation from the post, Austrian news agency APA reported on Wednesday.

Schallenberg will lead the caretaker government after Nehammer's formal resignation on Friday until a new government is formed, APA quoted the office of Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen as saying.

Schallenberg, 55, has served as Austria's foreign minister since 2019.

Van der Bellen on Monday tasked Herbert Kickl, leader of the far-right Freedom Party, with forming a new government.