News / World

New York appeals court denies Trump's request to halt sentencing for hush money case

Xinhua
  08:52 UTC+8, 2025-01-08       0
An appeals court in New York on Tuesday denied US President-elect Donald Trump's last-ditch bid to halt the sentencing for the hush money case scheduled Friday.
Xinhua
  08:52 UTC+8, 2025-01-08       0

An appeals court in New York on Tuesday denied US President-elect Donald Trump's last-ditch bid to halt the sentencing for the hush money case scheduled Friday.

"After consideration of the papers submitted and the extensive oral argument, movant's application for an interim stay is denied," said Ellen Gesmer, associate justice with Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of New York, First Department, in a brief decision.

Trump's lawyers on Monday filed suit at the appeals court against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan over the judge's denial of Trump's presidential immunity motions.

The decision came on the heels of Merchan's decision later Monday to reject Trump's motion to delay the sentencing.

Merchan is set to hold a hearing for Trump's sentencing in the hush money case on Friday morning in Lower Manhattan.

In May 2024, a jury in New York found Trump guilty of all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a bid to hide hush money payments to a porn star in 2016 and the initial date of sentencing was July 11, 2024.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     