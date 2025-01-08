New York appeals court denies Trump's request to halt sentencing for hush money case

An appeals court in New York on Tuesday denied US President-elect Donald Trump's last-ditch bid to halt the sentencing for the hush money case scheduled Friday.

"After consideration of the papers submitted and the extensive oral argument, movant's application for an interim stay is denied," said Ellen Gesmer, associate justice with Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of New York, First Department, in a brief decision.

Trump's lawyers on Monday filed suit at the appeals court against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan over the judge's denial of Trump's presidential immunity motions.

The decision came on the heels of Merchan's decision later Monday to reject Trump's motion to delay the sentencing.

Merchan is set to hold a hearing for Trump's sentencing in the hush money case on Friday morning in Lower Manhattan.

In May 2024, a jury in New York found Trump guilty of all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a bid to hide hush money payments to a porn star in 2016 and the initial date of sentencing was July 11, 2024.