Thailand vows to curb human trafficking after Chinese actor's rescue, says senior officer

The Thai Police are intensifying efforts to combat human trafficking networks after a successful rescue of Chinese actor Wang Xing, who was identified as a victim of such operations and is expected to return to China on Friday, said a senior official.

In an exclusive interview with Xinhua on Thursday, Thailand's Senior Inspector General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot shared details about the Chinese actor's rescue work.

The investigation revealed that Wang had received a job offer and traveled to Thailand, where he was picked up by a vehicle arranged by his "recruiter" after arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on Jan. 3, 2025.

Wang took photos of the vehicle's license plate and key landmarks on the way, sending them to his girlfriend in China, Thatchai said, adding that Wang didn't realize that he might have been deceived until he was brought across a river into rural Myanmar and found himself landed in a raw environment where there were no recreational facilities at all.

According to a timeline revealed by the Tak immigration office on Tuesday, Wang entered Thailand at around 3:16 a.m. local time on Jan. 3 and left Suvarnabhumi Airport by car at 3:40 a.m., passing through Chainat and Kamphaeng Phet provinces before losing contact at around 11:00 a.m. in Mae Sot, Tak province.

The immigration office confirmed that Wang was put in another vehicle in Mae Sot and that there was no evidence of his passage through the official point of entry connecting Thailand and Myanmar.

Thatchai mentioned that various technical means were employed to track Wang's location after authorities were requested for assistance. "It was easier to track his movements since he left Suvarnabhumi Airport directly for the border without any stopovers, which helped us identify where he crossed and ultimately located the driver, leading to more accurate information," he said.

Regarding other potential cases, Thatchai affirmed that the police would provide assistance under the legal process when requested. "However, more complex cases involving changes of vehicles, personnel or directions would present challenges for tracking," he explained.

The official advised Chinese visitors to remain vigilant regarding job offers in neighboring countries, especially for those transiting through Thailand to a third country, so as to avoid falling victim to scam syndicates.

Thai authorities will prioritize cross-border cooperation and preventative measures, including educating people about the risks of traveling to third-party countries under false pretenses and the dangers of human trafficking, Thatchai added.

To address the issue comprehensively, an urgent meeting is scheduled for next week, where Thai government officials will discuss strategies to intercept potential victims and disrupt trafficking networks, Thatchai said.

A Chinese citizen surnamed Wang has been successfully rescued, the Chinese Embassy in Thailand said on Tuesday, while expressing gratitude to the Thai government and other relevant parties for their efforts and effective work in this regard.