Dozens of airstrikes hit Yemen's capital, Hodeidah, Amran

  22:12 UTC+8, 2025-01-10       0
The Israeli military and US-British naval coalition on Friday jointly launched dozens of airstrikes on Yemen's capital Sanaa, and the port city of Hodeidah.
The Israeli military and US-British naval coalition on Friday jointly launched dozens of airstrikes on Yemen's capital Sanaa, northern Amran province, and the port city of Hodeidah, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The television said some strikes targeted the area surrounding the Al Sabeen Square in central Sanaa, where Houthi supporters used to hold weekly rallies on Friday to show support for Houthi attacks on Israel and "Israeli-linked" shipping in the Red Sea.

The strikes also hit the Hezyaz power station south of Sanaa, said al-Masirah TV, adding that 12 more airstrikes have targeted the Harf Sufyan district in Amran province.

Residents said on social media that the strikes targeted weapons storage facilities located near Al Sabeen Square, as well as military sites in Harf Sufyan, including weapons depots and a launch pad.

The Houthi television also reported more than six airstrikes on Hodeidah and Ras Issa ports.

The US-British coalition has not commented on the Houthi claim, while the Israeli military announced in a statement on Friday that its warplanes have targeted Houthi sites on the western Yemeni coast and inland Yemen.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have been carrying out rocket and drone attacks on Israel and disrupting "Israeli-linked" shipping in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians amid their ongoing conflict with Israelis.

In response, Israel has launched rounds of airstrikes on Houthi targets. In addition, the US-led naval coalition stationed in the area has been conducting regular air raids and strikes on Houthi sites since January 2024 in a joint bid to deter the armed group, prompting the Houthis to expand attacks to include US warships.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
