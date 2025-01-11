News / World

1 killed, 9 injured in US-British-Israeli joint airstrikes on Yemen

Xinhua
  09:51 UTC+8, 2025-01-11       0
One person was killed and nine others were wounded in the US-British-Israeli joint airstrikes on northern Yemen on Friday afternoon, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.
Xinhua
  09:51 UTC+8, 2025-01-11       0

One person was killed and nine others were wounded in the US-British-Israeli joint airstrikes on northern Yemen on Friday afternoon, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The strikes targeted the Red Sea port of Ras Issa, where a person was killed and six others wounded. Another three people were injured in attacks on a power station in the Hizyaz area, south of the capital Sanaa. The airstrikes also hit the Hodeidah port and northern Amran province, al-Masirah TV reported.

The US-British coalition has not commented on the strike, but the Israeli military announced in a statement on Friday that its warplanes have targeted Houthi sites on the western Yemeni coast and inland Yemen.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Friday that "Yemen's Houthis are paying and will continue to pay a heavy price for their aggression (on Israel)."

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who observed the airstrikes from the Air Force command center in Tel Aviv, said, "The port of Hodeidah is paralyzed, and the Ras Issa port is ablaze," adding the strikes sent a message to the Houthi group that "no one will be immune."

Following the airstrikes, large parts of the capital Sanaa witnessed power outages.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have been carrying out rocket and drone attacks on Israel and disrupting "Israeli-linked" shipping in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians amid their ongoing conflict with Israelis.

In response, Israel has launched rounds of airstrikes on Houthi targets. In addition, the US-led naval coalition stationed in the area has been conducting regular air raids and strikes on Houthi sites since January 2024 to deter the armed group, prompting the Houthis to expand attacks to include US warships.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     