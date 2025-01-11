1 killed, 9 injured in US-British-Israeli joint airstrikes on Yemen

One person was killed and nine others were wounded in the US-British-Israeli joint airstrikes on northern Yemen on Friday afternoon, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The strikes targeted the Red Sea port of Ras Issa, where a person was killed and six others wounded. Another three people were injured in attacks on a power station in the Hizyaz area, south of the capital Sanaa. The airstrikes also hit the Hodeidah port and northern Amran province, al-Masirah TV reported.

The US-British coalition has not commented on the strike, but the Israeli military announced in a statement on Friday that its warplanes have targeted Houthi sites on the western Yemeni coast and inland Yemen.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Friday that "Yemen's Houthis are paying and will continue to pay a heavy price for their aggression (on Israel)."

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who observed the airstrikes from the Air Force command center in Tel Aviv, said, "The port of Hodeidah is paralyzed, and the Ras Issa port is ablaze," adding the strikes sent a message to the Houthi group that "no one will be immune."

Following the airstrikes, large parts of the capital Sanaa witnessed power outages.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have been carrying out rocket and drone attacks on Israel and disrupting "Israeli-linked" shipping in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians amid their ongoing conflict with Israelis.

In response, Israel has launched rounds of airstrikes on Houthi targets. In addition, the US-led naval coalition stationed in the area has been conducting regular air raids and strikes on Houthi sites since January 2024 to deter the armed group, prompting the Houthis to expand attacks to include US warships.