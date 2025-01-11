﻿
News / World

Japan reports record-high flu cases since 1999

Xinhua
  10:25 UTC+8, 2025-01-11       0
The number of influenza patients reported at designated medical institutions across Japan in late December hit the highest level since current record-keeping began in 1999.
Xinhua
  10:25 UTC+8, 2025-01-11       0

The number of influenza patients reported at designated medical institutions across Japan in the final week of December hit the highest level since current record-keeping began in 1999, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

In the week through Dec. 29, 317,812 flu patients were reported across roughly 5,000 institutions, averaging 64.39 people per facility and surpassing the warning level of 30, the ministry said.

The record figure jumped from 42.66 the week before, marking the 10th consecutive week of increase.

All the country's 47 prefectures reported an increase from a week earlier, with 43 topping the warning level, according to the ministry.

"The fact that people expanded their range of movement as they entered the holidays could be a contributing factor," a ministry official said.

Oita Prefecture in southwestern Japan had the highest figure, averaging 104.84 cases per clinic, followed by other prefectures in the Kyushu region. Major metropolitan areas were also hit, with Osaka averaging 67.53 people per facility and Tokyo 56.52.

As numbers continue to rise, ministry officials urged people to wear masks and thoroughly wash their hands to prevent infections.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     