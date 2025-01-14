Winds pick up in California, threatening to stoke LA wildfires anew

Los Angeles firefighters braced on Tuesday for intense winds that could fuel two monstrous wildfires that have already killed two dozen people.

Reuters

Los Angeles firefighters braced on Tuesday for intense winds that could fuel two monstrous wildfires that have already killed two dozen people, leveled entire neighborhoods, and scorched an area the size of Washington, DC. Hurricane-force winds of 75 mph were possible from early Tuesday, with 50-70 mph gusts expected through Wednesday, said David Roth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center. A red flag warning was in effect late on Monday as dry, dangerous Santa Ana winds picked up speed. More than 8,500 firefighters attacked the fires from the air and on the ground, preventing conflagrations at either end of Los Angeles from spreading overnight. "This setup is about as bad as it gets," Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley told local residents. "We are not in the clear." State authorities were pre-positioning firefighting crews in Los Angeles and other Southern California counties that were under elevated fire danger, officials said. Highlighting the risks, a small but fast-moving new fire erupted in scrubland in the bed of the Santa Clara River in Ventura County, northwest of Los Angeles. Ground crew and several helicopters were working to contain the so-called Auto Fire, which had razed over 56 acres and was burning near a golf course but not yet threatening homes. The two biggest wildfires, the Palisades and Eaton, erupted last week, fueled by intense winds. At least 24 people have died in the blazes since then, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Apocalyptic landscape The wildfires have destroyed or damaged more than 12,000 structures, turning entire neighborhoods into smoldering ash and piles of rubble and leaving an apocalyptic landscape. As of Monday, more than 92,000 people in Los Angeles County were under evacuation orders - down from more than 150,000 - while a further 89,000 faced evacuation warnings. The Palisades Fire, which wiped out upscale communities on the western flank of Los Angeles, burned 23,713 acres (96 square km) and was 14percent contained. The Eaton Fire in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains east of the city consumed another 14,117 acres and was 33percent contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) reported. A third fire, the Hurst, spanning 799 acres was 95percent contained, while three other fires in the county have been fully brought under control in recent days. The Eaton fire damaged the Altadena home of Lorraine Bryan, 63, and destroyed two other dwellings on her property. She told Reuters she was worried about getting refills of insulin that she needs to manage diabetes. "I'm worried about insurance and about rebuilding and getting back on my feet," Bryan said on Monday, standing in the doorway of her charred home. "I need my medication. I'm trying to see who can help us."

Death and arrests Deputies were finding human remains every day in burned-out parts of Altadena, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. "It is a very grim task," Luna said, adding he expected the confirmed death toll to rise in the days ahead. California Governor Gavin Newsom has said the firestorm could rank as the most devastating natural disaster in US history. It is already the costliest wildfire in terms of insured losses. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman on Monday said 10 people had been arrested in connection with the fires. Nine were arrested for residential burglaries in fire-stricken areas. One other person was arrested for arson, after allegedly attempting to set a tree on fire in the city of Azusa, about 20 miles (32 km) northeast of downtown Los Angeles. US Senator Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, said on Monday there was "a special place in hell" and jail for looters. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was sued on Monday on claims that it failed to properly manage water supplies critical to fighting the deadly Palisades Fire, a court filing showed. Residents who sued alleged the department should have maintained water in a nearby reservoir, which was dry at the time the fire first erupted last Tuesday.