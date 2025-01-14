S. Korea's constitutional court rejects President Yoon's request to avoid justice
13:21 UTC+8, 2025-01-14 0
South Korea's constitutional court on Tuesday rejected President Yoon Suk-yeol's request to avoid a newly appointed justice in the first formal hearing of Yoon's impeachment trial.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
