Chinese tourist killed in jet ski collision in Thailand
21:29 UTC+8, 2025-01-14 0
One Chinese tourist was killed and another injured after they collided while riding jet skis off Thailand's Phuket island on Tuesday, China Central Television reported.
The cause of the incident was being investigated, CCTV said.
Source: Reuters Editor: Zhu Qing
