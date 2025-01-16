﻿
Israel says Hamas has reneged on parts of ceasefire deal

Xinhua
The Israeli Cabinet will not convene until the mediators notify Israel that Hamas has accepted all elements of the agreement, said the office in a statement.
Reuters

Palestinians walk at a closed street market at sunrise, ahead of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, set to take effect on Sunday, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, January 16, 2025.

Israel Prime Minister's Office said Thursday morning Hamas has reneged on parts of the agreement reached with the mediators and Israel "in an effort to extort last-minute concessions."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
