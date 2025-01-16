Israel says Hamas has reneged on parts of ceasefire deal
20:05 UTC+8, 2025-01-16 0
The Israeli Cabinet will not convene until the mediators notify Israel that Hamas has accepted all elements of the agreement, said the office in a statement.
20:05 UTC+8, 2025-01-16 0
Reuters
Israel Prime Minister's Office said Thursday morning Hamas has reneged on parts of the agreement reached with the mediators and Israel "in an effort to extort last-minute concessions."
The Israeli Cabinet will not convene until the mediators notify Israel that Hamas has accepted all elements of the agreement, said the office in a statement.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports