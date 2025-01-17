News / World

Israeli far-right minister threatens to quit gov't over Gaza ceasefire deal

Xinhua
  10:04 UTC+8, 2025-01-17       0
Israeli far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced Thursday that his party will quit the government if the newly announced Gaza ceasefire agreement is approved.
Israeli far-right minister threatens to quit gov't over Gaza ceasefire deal
CFP

Israeli far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir delivers a statement to the media at his ministry headquarters in Jerusalem, January 16, 2025.

Israeli far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced Thursday that his party will quit the government if the newly announced Gaza ceasefire agreement is approved.

In a televised statement, flanked by his party's six ministers and lawmakers, Ben-Gvir described the agreement, announced on Wednesday by Qatar, as "surrendering" to Hamas.

He said the party opposes ending the fighting in Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners, calling for continued military action until Hamas is "defeated."

The threat from Ben-Gvir, a key far-right partner in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government, increases pressure on Netanyahu to reject the deal, as another far-right leader, Bezalel Smotrich, demanded earlier in the day "guarantees" that Israel will renew its assault on Gaza after the first phase of the deal is implemented.

Israel and Hamas have agreed on a Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal after intensive mediation by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said on Wednesday.

The agreement includes an initial 42-day phase, during which more than 15 months of fighting in Gaza will halt, and 33 hostages held in Gaza will be released in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
