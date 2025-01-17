Pakistan airline apologises for Eiffel Tower advert

Pakistan's embattled national airline apologised on Friday for an advert of a plane flying at the Eiffel Tower, published to mark the first flight to Paris after a safety ban was lifted.

The image posted by state-owned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to social media showed a plane aimed at the French landmark with the caption "Paris, we're coming today".

In thousands of comments online, users drew comparisons with the 2001 Al-Qaeda attacks on New York's Twin Towers, when two planes were hijacked and flown into the skyscrapers, killing nearly 3,000.

Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed in Pakistan by US special forces in 2011, while a Pakistani militant currently held in Guantanamo Bay is considered the chief mastermind of the attack.

"Unfortunately, this was blown out of proportion with connations and perceptions that were not intended," PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan told AFP.

"It might have triggered some negative emotion, for which we truly apologise."

He said there were around 60,00 to 70,000 negative reactions online, or less than 10 percent of engagement.

"Is this (an) advertisement or threat?" said one post under the advert, which has not been taken down.

"I'd have a word with your marketing department on this one chief," said another.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the prime minister has ordered an inquiry into the advert which "shows stupidity".

But Khan said the response to PIA's return to Europe has been "extremely positive", with flights so far operating at more than 95 per cent capacity.

Debt-ridden PIA was banned in June 2020 from flying to the European Union, United Kingdom and the United States, a month after one of its Airbus A-320s plunged into a Karachi street, killing nearly 100 people.

The disaster was attributed to human error by the pilots and air traffic control, and was followed by allegations that nearly a third of the licences for its pilots were fake or dubious.

In 2016, a PIA plane burst into flames after one of its two turboprop engines failed during a flight from the remote north to Islamabad, killing more than 40 people.

In November, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency announced it had lifted the ban, however it remains barred from flying in the UK and the United States.

At the time, it said it had "re-established sufficient confidence" in the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority's oversight capabilities.

The airline flies to multiple cities inside Pakistan, including the mountainous north, as well as to the Gulf and Southeast Asia.