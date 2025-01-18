Hamas says mechanism of Israeli hostages' release to hinge on number of Palestinians to be freed by Israel

Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Saturday that the mechanism of the release of Israeli hostages it holds in Gaza would depend on the number of Palestinian prisoners Israel would free.

In a statement, Hamas said the list of Palestinian prisoners to be released would be published one day before the exchange under terms of its ceasefire deal reached with Israel on Wednesday.

The ceasefire is set to come into effect at 0630 GMT on Sunday, the Qatari foreign ministry spokesman said.